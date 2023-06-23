Housewives Join In Collective Scream Of Hysteria At Rumors Ryan Reynolds Might Join ‘Bake Off’

Did you hear that collective scream of hysterical excitement echo across the Atlantic on Friday morning? It wasn’t a Russian attack …

It was superstar actor Ryan Reynolds sharing a photograph Friday with the beloved hosts of “The Great British Bake Off.” Reynolds shared a sunny, smiling snap with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, leading to the mass speculation that he’ll be appearing in the celebrity version of the absolutely iconic series, which is set to shoot throughout the summer.

Reynolds captioned the pic, “full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin.”

Full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin pic.twitter.com/hbszxS3Sj6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 23, 2023

Reynolds has already been spending loads of time in the U.K. thanks to his purchase of Welsh football club, Wrexham FC. It would make sense for him to lean into the local culture, which is much further removed from American influence than many might think. (RELATED: You’ll Never Be Able To Celebrate A Birthday Again Without Thinking Of This Hilarious Video With Ryan Reynolds)

Getting on to “Bake Off” is basically a right of passage for any American celeb (or Canadian or whatever, same thing to Brits, init) who thinks they can brazenly acquire the love and admiration of a nation who does even feel those things for themselves. Reynolds could either take part in the series, or perhaps he’ll be guest hosting. Whatever he’s doing, we are so here for it. The next season of “Celebrity Bake Off” will air in 2024, so we’ll just have to wait and see.