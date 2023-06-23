Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Claims He Was ‘In The Midst Of A Horrible Addiction’ In Defense Of Whistleblower Testimony

Hunter Biden’s lawyer said Friday his client was in the “midst of a horrible addiction” during an investigation conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ), and his words and actions at the time had “no connection” to Joe Biden.

Documents revealed Thursday an IRS whistleblower testified Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business associate in 2017 via text by saying Joe Biden was sitting next to him. The alleged text message was discovered as part of a larger DOJ investigation into Hunter Biden which began in 2018 “as an offshoot of an investigation the IRS was conducting into a foreign-based amateur online pornography platform.”

The president has repeatedly claimed he knew nothing of his son’s business dealings.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Chris Clark, said, “The DOJ investigation covered a period which was a time of turmoil and addiction for my client. Any verifiable words or actions of my client, in the midst of a horrible addiction, are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family.”

Hunter Biden attorney responds to IRS agent testimony – and refers to 2017 message suggesting Joe Biden proximity to China deal: "Any verifiable words or actions of my client, in the midst of a horrible addiction, are solely his own and have no connection to anyone in his family" pic.twitter.com/H9e3F8zocK — Matt Viser (@mviser) June 23, 2023

Clark also apparently alleged the IRS whistleblowers’ testimonies before Congress are “illegal,” and appears to have suggested one of the whistleblowers is “a very biased individual.”

“It is dangerously misleading to make any conclusions or inferences based on this document,” Clark said.

Gary Shapley said he came forward as a whistleblower because “the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden.” (RELATED: US Attorney Said ‘Optics’ Weighed Against Searching Biden’s Home In Hunter Investigation, Whistleblower Claims)

