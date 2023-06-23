Hunter Biden Hobnobs At White House Dinner After ‘Sweetheart’ Deal

Hunter Biden was seen beaming at the White House State dinner on Thursday night, days after the Department of Justice (DOJ) granted him a deal on tax evasion and gun charges.

The first son was charged Tuesday with failing to pay federal taxes in 2017 and 2018 and illegally possessing a handgun. He pleaded guilty to the tax misdemeanors and entered into an agreement with prosecutors on the gun charge. On Thursday, documents showed that an IRS whistleblower claimed the DOJ tried to stall a 2018-2020 investigation into Hunter Biden, with attorneys weighing the “optics” of searching Joe Biden’s home and refusing to talk about terms like the “big guy.” (RELATED: NO JAIL TIME: Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty In Deal To Avoid Jail)

On Thursday night, Hunter Biden was photographed at the White House dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, smiling and shaking hands with top officials. Attorney General Merrick Garland was also in attendance.

The IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley, also testified that Hunter Biden threatened a Chinese business associate by saying Joe Biden was sitting next to him, casting doubt on the president’s claim that he has never discussed foreign business with him.

A July 30, 2017, WhatsApp message showed Hunter Biden telling his Chinese business associate, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” Shapley testified.