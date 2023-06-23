What on earth?

ChatGPT isn’t a fan of anything that doesn’t promote the inclusion of transgender athletes in female sports, according to college volleyball player Macy Petty.

Currently playing for Lee University in Tennessee, Petty told the story about her strange artificial intelligence experience to Fox News. Petty said that she had written a tweet that voiced her opinion that female athletes need to take a stand against biological men who take away opportunities from women by competing in their sports.

With the tweet being over the character limit that Twitter allows, Petty went to ChatGPT in an attempt to shorten her tweet. And that’s when it happened — the AI bot told Petty that she wasn’t being inclusive enough.

“I understand you would like to highlight the importance of girls’ sports being exclusively for girls,” responded ChatGPT, according to a screenshot that was shared by Petty in an Instagram video.

“However, it’s important to emphasize inclusivity and equality in sports rather than promoting exclusion based on gender,” ChatGPT allegedly continued. “Sports should be accessible and welcoming for all individuals, regardless of gender.”

“Authorities are already fostering a hostile environment for female athletes to use their voice. We know we have to stand up to giants, I just didn’t know AI was one of them,” said Petty.

Um, what?

Holy cow … this is like something out of a scary Sci-Fi movie.

Except that it’s real life, and it affects every real-life woman (and girl), sadly. With ChatGPT (and any artificial intelligence for that matter), I think we all saw this coming, at least if you’re politically aware. Of course, all of these platforms end up being left-leaning and spewing a bunch of propaganda. It’s just ridiculous, but I guess this is what happens when the Left literally runs everything … now they feel like they can make chatbots biased their way. (RELATED: Anheuser-Busch Releases Limited-Edition Budweiser Camo Bottles As Bud Light Decline Continues)

Wow, man. 2023 is something else.