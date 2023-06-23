Anheuser-Busch Releases Limited-Edition Budweiser Camo Bottles As Bud Light Decline Continues

The grind goes on for Anheuser-Busch.

Doing everything they can to climb out of the hole that the Bud Light x Dylan Mulvaney situation has left them in, Anheuser-Busch is pushing forward with new Budweiser camo bottles. They were released Friday, just a day after the beer giant also dropped a new commercial.

In partnership with Folds of Honor — a nonprofit organization that helps provide assistance for families of fallen and disabled military veterans — Budweiser revealed a limited-edition camo bottle that will be available to the public throughout the summer.

Earlier this week, the embattled beer giant announced the news on social media.

“Introducing the Limited-Edition Camo Bottles — made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with @FoldsofHonor. Raise one to our military veterans,” tweeted Budweiser.

Introducing the Limited-Edition Camo Bottles—made to celebrate 13 years of partnership with @FoldsofHonor. Raise one to our military veterans. pic.twitter.com/ABzlGFDRbA — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) June 20, 2023

This is actually a pretty cool bottle, it’s just sad that politics had to kill their brand.

I just don’t understand how these companies keep making the same mistakes over and over again. Whether it’s beer, sports or whatever, people don’t want politics in it. Like, seriously, why is it so hard for so many corporations to grasp the concept that we don’t want politics 24/7?

Me personally, I’m over it. This summer, all I want to do is sit back and watch a baseball game while drinking some adult goodness — but it’s not Anheuser-Busch beer, and never will be again. And they don’t have anyone to blame but themselves for it. (RELATED: ‘Virtue Signaling’: Riley Gaines Blasts Megan Rapinoe And Alex Morgan For Inclusion Stance On Trans Athletes)

Nowadays, I’m more of a High Noon kind of guy, which I found to be a great substitute for Bud Light. And quite frankly, it’s better than Bud Light.

Sorry, guys. You should have never gotten political. You’d still be running the show.