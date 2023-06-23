REPORT: McCarthy Says He’s On Board To Expunge Trump’s Two Impeachments

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly said Friday he would support a proposal to expunge former President Donald Trump of his two impeachments.

Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia introduced measures Thursday to expunge Trump of his 2019 and 2021 impeachments.

McCarthy said he would support both proposals but would want them to go through committees, Fox News Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram said.

A) Hse Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he backs a proposal by House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to expunge from the record both impeachments of fmr President Trump. He does indicate he wants this to go through cmtes — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 23, 2023

Days before, McCarthy had reportedly opposed Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s proposal to impeach President Joe Biden, telling Republicans behind closed doors to oppose the resolution.

Greene’s proposal would expunge Trump of his first impeachment relating to a conversation he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on launching an investigation into Joe Biden and his son Hunter. (RELATED: Senate Votes To Acquit Donald Trump In Impeachment Trial)

In the proposal, she argued that the FBI document the House Oversight Committee recently gained access to reveals that Trump was “wrongfully accused of misconduct” in his impeachment. The FD-1023 details an FBI informant’s allegations that then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden were paid $5 million each in a “pay-to-play” scheme involving a “foreign national,” Republican committee members have said.

“The impeachments of President Trump were nothing more than a politically motivated sham by the Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff,” Greene wrote on Twitter.

Stefanik’s measure would expunge Trump of his impeachment related to Jan. 6.

She argued in her proposal that “Democrat leadership in the House made no effort to understand the rationale behind the widespread mistrust harbored by American voters in the wake of the 2020 Presidential election.”

McCarthy and Trump’s teams did not immediately respond to inquiries from the Daily Caller.