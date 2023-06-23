Democrats Want Therapists To ‘Emancipate’ Transgender 12-Year-Olds

California Democrats advanced legislation to let mental health professionals, like therapists, remove children from their homes and place them in state custody without parental consent, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

If passed, the bill would allow poor kids beginning at age 12 to check into state-run youth shelters on the unconditional approval of a therapist or counselor. Critics argue this is the state approving the “emancipation” of 12-year-olds.

