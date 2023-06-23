Whistleblowers Allege Hunter Biden Deducted Payments To Prostitutes From His Taxes

“There was a significant amount of expenses deducted related to his girlfriend at the time, Airbnbs related to her, hotel rooms. So he deducted a lot for the Chateau Marmont, and he actually was blacklisted and thrown out of the Chateau Marmont. We actually have videos — or we have photos of the rooms and the destruction that was done to the rooms,” Shapely continued.

Shapley added there were multiple instances of Biden paying for prostitutes and booking them flights which he later wrote off as expenses.

When asked why he decided to come forward with the information, Shapely told members of Congress he was always taught to be proud of his country and to do the right thing. “There is no reward for me for becoming a whistleblower. The only win for me is to not be fired or arrested or retaliated against,” Shapley stated.