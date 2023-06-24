Pro-Life Activists Gather At The Lincoln Memorial To Celebrate One Year Since Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Pro-life activists gathered Saturday at the Lincoln Memorial to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Several pro-life organizations, including Students for Life of America and Live Action, sponsored the “National Celebrate Life Day” event in Washington, D.C., according to SFLA’s website. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the June 2022 decision of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

Watch National Celebrate Life Day NOW at @cspan !!https://t.co/HTWY3KBlid — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) June 24, 2023

Some of the speakers included former Vice President Mike Pence, president of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action Kristan Hawkins and president of Live Action Lila Rose, as stated by SFLA’s website.

“The work for life goes on all across America, winning hearts and minds through principle and compassion and devotion of all those gathered here,” Pence said at the event. “So as we celebrate this great new anniversary, let us here resolve that we will work and we will pray as never before to advance the cause for life and the laws of the land of every state in America.”

Counter protestors appeared at the Lincoln Memorial around the same time as the rally, holding signs reading, “Abortion Access Saves Lives” and “Equal Rights for All.”

Counter protestors arrive at @StudentsforLife event at the Lincoln Memorial in DC commemorating the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The left continues to try and silence Pro-lifers. #prolife pic.twitter.com/ed4AFONiPD — Pavlos Arvanitidis (@PavlosA_USA) June 24, 2023

Around 5,000 people attended the rally, according to a post by SFLA.

“Earlier today, in commemoration of the first anniversary of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Students for Life of America (SFLA) hosted the National Celebrate Life Day Rally alongside co-hosts 40 Days for Life, Live Action, and the Pro-Life Partners Foundation,” SFLA said.