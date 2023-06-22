Second Catholic President To Put Abortion Access ‘Front And Center’ In 2024 Campaign

Catholic President Joe Biden is planning to bring his abortion agenda “front and center” during his reelection campaign, according to Politico.

Biden has been vocal about his pro-choice stance in the past and has called for Congress to pass legislation to make Roe v. Wade the law of the land after the Supreme Court struck it down last year. As Biden’s 2024 campaign continues, he is reportedly planning to make abortion a key argument for his electability, according to current and former White House officials who spoke to Politico Thursday. (RELATED: ‘I Was Really Surprised’: DeSantis Hits Back At Trump’s ‘Harsh’ Abortion-Ban Comments)

“I think it’ll continue to be a really galvanizing issue, and we’ll continue to find ways to make it front and center,” Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Biden’s campaign manager, told Politico.

Ron Klain, Biden’s former White House chief of staff, also said he believed the White House was preparing to make abortion a “major theme” of the campaign as election day draws near.

“You’re going to have a Democrat, Joe Biden, who has stood up for a woman’s right to choose and is pushing for federal legislation to restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land against a Republican who obviously has a very different point of view,” Klain told Politico. “MAGA Republicans [are] trying to roll back those freedoms.”

The statements come just days ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center, which found that there was no constitutional right to abortion. Not long after, the president said that he would be working to bring back Roe through Congress and even scolded the justices over their decision as they listened to his State of the Union address in February.

Abortion has also been a hot issue for Republican candidates in the race as well. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have gone back and forth on the subject after Trump criticized DeSantis for signing a six-week abortion ban.

Trump also faced heat from pro-life groups after he blamed the GOP’s poor performance during the 2022 midterm elections on Republicans for forcing the pro-life issue.

