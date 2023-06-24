Teens Beat 15-Year-Old Boy As Bystanders Record Video

Police are investigating a case of a teenage boy who was assaulted Monday by a group of teens in Haverford Township while bystanders stood recording the fight without calling 911, according to ABC 6.

Investigators made one arrest thanks to a bystander who posted a video of the attack to social media, per ABC 6. Police are now looking for the other five suspects. (RELATED: 11-Year-Old Boy Badly Beat Up For Voting Trump in Mock Election).

The video shows the 15-year-old male playing basketball at 9:15 p.m. before being assaulted by the group who were reportedly after the boy’s shoes. “They are punching, kicking and beating on this kid when he’s laying on the ground,” Deputy Chief Joseph Hagan of the Haverford Township Police Department said, the outlet reported.

Police are looking for five people who attacked a teen on a basketball court in Haverford Township, Delaware County. https://t.co/Op1814ghVE — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) June 23, 2023

While one of the neighbors called 911 to report the fight at the end, the bystanders in the video allegedly stood by without helping the victim.

“Not calling 911, not trying to help the kid on the ground,” Hagan added. “It’s kind of disturbing that these other individuals were standing around, just filming it this poor kid on the ground.”

Police officers identified and arrested one of the suspects through one of the videos. The boy was wearing the victim’s shoes, a pair of Yeezy slides, reportedly worth up to $300, per the outlet.

The suspects appear to be between 14 and 17 years old. “They’re facing at least aggravated assault, robbery and other related offenses,” Hagan continued.

Neighbors reported youngsters have been causing problems in the area for a while and the local midnight curfew is not helpful as the commotion often starts before midnight.

The boy who was attacked is now safe, but his mother was troubled by the event and that the kids in the video reportedly did nothing to help him. Police urged parents to tell kids to call 911 when witnessing an attack.

Investigators are encouraging citizens to report any valuable information about the suspects’ identities.