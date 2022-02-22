Editorial

High School Basketball Player Olivier Rioux Named The Tallest Teenager In The World

NCAA Basketball (Shutterstock/Al Sermeno Photography)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Olivier Rioux must have college basketball coaches salivating at the prospect of landing him.

Guinness World Records recently named the Canadian-born basketball player the tallest teenager in the world with a height of 7’5.33.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is Rioux, who is 16, absurdly tall, but he actually has a bit of skill on the basketball court and plays for IMG Academy, which is well-known for preparing athletes for college

Now, is he a dominating force on the offensive end? From the highlights I’ve seen, the answer is no, but he can definitely play.

He needs to add some serious muscle to his frame, but despite being very strong or coordinated, his height makes up for what he lacks in natural skills and physicality.

Given the fact that he’s over 7’5,” I can promise you that plenty of college coaches are going to come calling. That much I can guarantee you.

If he can add some coordination and offensive skills, he could be a force to be reckoned with at the next level.

H/T: BroBible