McCarthy Teases Garland Impeachment After Whistleblower Testimony

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy seemed to tease a possible impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland Sunday following bombshell testimony from an IRS whistleblower.

An IRS whistleblower told Congress that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, threatened a Chinese business associate in Biden’s presence. The alleged text message exchange was discovered after the investigation into Hunter began in 2018, whistleblower Gary Shapley testified. Biden has maintained he knew nothing of his son’s foreign business dealings.

McCarthy raised the possibility of an impeachment inquiry into Garland following the allegations. (RELATED: ‘It’s Not An Unreasonable Question’: Reporters Roast KJP For Dodging Hunter Text Message Questions).

“We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee,” McCarthy tweeted. “If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee. If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into… https://t.co/Q3LLeJhW85 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 25, 2023

The text in question allegedly reads:

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me, and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The White House has denied allegations Biden was aware of Hunter’s dealings, saying, “as we have said many times before, the President was not in business with his son.”