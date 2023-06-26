Teenage Girl Saves Two-Year-Old Sister’s Life After Mother Allegedly Attempted To Drown Her In Bathtub

A teenage girl saved her two-year-old sister from their mother’s alleged attempt to drown the younger child in a bathtub at their home in Albion, Michigan, local authorities reported Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl, who is the eldest of four siblings, called 911 for help at about 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook press release from the Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS). Public safety officers and law enforcement from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the home and kicked open a locked door as they heard noise from within. Inside, an ADPS officer found the apparent mother of the children holding the two-year-0ld girl underwater in the bathtub.

The officer rescued and successfully resuscitated the child, who coughed up water and resumed breathing unassisted, according to the press release. The child had sustained stab wounds to the throat and chest. Her four-year-old brother had cuts on his body, and both appeared to have ingested some kind of cleaning fluid, authorities said. (RELATED: REPORT: Mother Allegedly Murdered Newborn Babies, Kept Bodies In Fridge)

Officers detained the 35-year-old apparent mother of four and brought her to the hospital along with the two injured children, as she was also thought to have ingested cleaning fluid, according to the release. The 15-year-old and another sibling, age eight, appeared uninjured, authorities said.

The two injured children were later flown to Ann Arbor and were listed in stable condition at the time of the press release.

Albion’s Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp commended the officers present at the scene for their “quick response and decisive actions” which “helped to save the life of the two-year-old child,” according to the press release.