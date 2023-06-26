Anthony Fauci Just Got A Plum New Job

Former White House senior medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci will serve as a professor at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, the university’s school newspaper announced Monday.

Fauci will begin his new role as a “Distinguished University Professor” on July 1 and will hold an appointment in the McCourt School of Public Policy, The Hoya announced.

BREAKING: Dr. Anthony Fauci (H ’90) will serve as a Distinguished University Professor in the Georgetown University School of Medicine starting July 1. He will also hold an additional appointment in the McCourt School of Public Policy. — The Hoya (@thehoya) June 26, 2023

Fauci announced his intention to step down from several governmental roles in December 2022, including as the White House medical advisor and as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), to “pursue the next chapter of [his] career.” He attended his final press conference on Nov. 22 and refused to answer Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova’s question about the origins of COVID-19. (RELATED: ‘It’s Despicable’: DeSantis Says Fauci ‘Needs To Be Held Accountable’ For Cruel Puppy Experiments, Gain Of Function Research)

He served as the NIAID director for 38 years, beginning during former President Ronald Reagan’s administration. He then served as the medical advisor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

Fauci became a controversial figure for making false claims about the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) role in funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan, China, which experimented with coronaviruses. Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul and Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy introduced legislation in March to eliminate the NIAID relating to its role in the pandemic.

Paul demanded Fauci resign to his face during a Senate hearing in November 2021 for refusing to admit his agency funded gain-of-function research.