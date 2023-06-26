New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Declares State A Sanctuary For Parents Of ‘Trans Kids’ Evading Sex Change Bans

Democrat Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation Sunday making New York a sanctuary state for transgender-identifying kids seeking to evade sex-change bans in other states.

The legislation amends existing family court law to prohibit law enforcement or state agencies from cooperating with laws in certain states that ban or limit sex changes for minors. (RELATED: Watch the Daily Caller’s latest documentary “Groomed”)

As the birthplace of the modern movement for LGBTQ+ rights, New York is proud to protect, defend and affirm our LGBTQ+ community,” Hochul said in a press release. “From Stonewall to Marriage Equality to GENDA, New Yorkers have been on the forefront of the fight for equal rights. Now, as other states target LGBTQ+ people with bigotry and fearmongering, New York is fighting back. These new laws will enshrine our state as a beacon of hope, a safe haven for trans youth and their families, and ensure we continue to lead the nation on LGBTQ+ rights.

A million spectators turn out to see New York City’s Pride Parade. Participants include Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Chuck Schumer, and Attorney General Letitia James. pic.twitter.com/5WIKCfVxsI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 25, 2023

Under the legislation, arrests and subpoenas cannot be made in relation to out-of-state children receiving sex changes in New York and prohibits police from acting in such cases.

“A police officer may not arrest any person for performing or aiding in the performance of gender-affirming care within this state, or in procuring or aiding in the procurement of gender-affirming care in this state, if the gender-affirming care is performed in accordance with the provisions of any other applicable law of this state,” the bill reads.

Hochul participated in New York City’s pride parade on Sunday. Activists at the march chanted “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” Another video of the march showed a gay couple walking with their child holding a sign that read, “We’ll love our son even if he’s straight,” while the trio wore floral dresses with sparkly purple jackets. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Assume Your Kids Are Straight’: What You Missed From Pride Month’s Last Weekend Of Celebrations)

Twenty states have passed laws banning or restricting sex changes for minors, according the Human Rights Campaign. Seven states passed such bans in 2022 alone, including Alabama, Arizona, and Florida. Such operations are generally irreversible.

Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom of California signed a similar law in Sept. 2022 making the state a sanctuary state for “trans kids.” The legislation prevents the prosecution of parents and kids for entering California to obtain transgender procedures that are banned in their states of residence.

Hochul also signed a bill that would mandate the use of “preferred pronouns” by New York State workers. The amendment to the State Technology Law mandates the use of gender neutral pronouns and the use of pronouns for specific people in accordance with their stated identity.