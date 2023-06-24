New York City LGBT Activists Chant ‘We’re Coming For Your Kids’

Activists at a New York City drag march Friday can be heard chanting, “We’re coming for your children,” in videos of the event.

“We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children,” the activists shouted as they marched. The marchers convened at Tompkins Square Park and made their way through the East Village before stopping at Stonewall Inn. Stonewall Inn, a gay bar, was the site of a police raid which sparked violent protests known as the Stonewall Riots in 1969. (RELATED: ‘Tons Of Children Present’: Transgender Person Chases Reporter At Pride Parade With Breasts ‘Completely Exposed’)

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

NYC Drag March takes to the streets towards Stonewall Inn https://t.co/XDeS8hX7Oh pic.twitter.com/N0NHoOGxbZ — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

Other video taken of the event shows protestors with signs reading, “Groom Cissies” and “Drag isn’t for Cissies.”

As concerns rise over explicit drag events marketed to and performed for children, some states are taking action to prohibit underage kids from attending these shows. In May, Montana became the first state to ban drag shows from public spaces and being performing in front of children.

“Fortunately, here in Montana, we have a governor who recognizes that drag performers shouldn’t be reading books and grooming children at locations and facilities that receive public funding,” the bill’s Republican sponsor, state Rep. Mitchel Braxton, said.

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill in May which would punish businesses for hosting drag shows with children present. The “Protection Of Children” law authorized government to impose fines, suspensions or revoke the licenses of violating businesses.

The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) filed a complaint about reports that children were spotted at an explicit Orlando Christmas-themed drag show in December. The Florida governor’s administration is moving to revoke the venue’s liquor license over the alleged violation.