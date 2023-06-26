Meanwhile In The Everglades… Lemon Shark Appears Out Of Nowhere To Attack Man And Pulls Him Out Of Boat

South Florida wildlife is to be respected.

A man was fishing Friday in Florida’s legendary Everglades National Park when his trip came to an abrupt end. He was forced to go to the hospital after a lemon shark bit his hand and ripped him out of his boat, according to officials from the National Park Service.

The NPS said in a statement that the man, who is currently unidentified, was washing his hands in the Florida Bay in the national park when the shark bit him.

For further treatment, he was sent to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and then transported to a local hospital.

“While shark bites are extremely uncommon in Everglades National Park, we always recommend visitors take caution around park wildlife,” said the NPS.

WATCH:

Two things … This is why I love South Florida, and it’s got me hyped up even more for Shark Week.

Say what you want about the Sunshine State and our “negatives” — bugs, hurricanes, heat, etc. — but the exotic wildlife (especially in the southern part) is what makes Florida such a gem. Sharks, alligators, Florida panthers, I absolutely love our wildlife. You won’t find our specific nature anywhere else in the world. Yeah, a lot of things here want to kill you or nibble on you (like a lemon shark), but it’s part and parcel of living in tropical paradise.

With Shark Week … don’t get me wrong, I hope the guy is okay (and he appears to be) … but I can’t help but to be entertained by shark videos. I’m definitely one of those people who watches Shark Week every year, and I’ll be doing the same here in 2023. And now that I work for the Daily Caller, oh yeah, you can definitely expect some grade A shark content from me here in the near future. What a great time of the year. (RELATED: REPORT: Damian Lillard ‘Has Serious Interest’ In Joining Miami Heat)

On a serious note, South Florida wildlife is extraordinarily exotic, but it’s also to be respected. Yeah, our animals are glorious, but they’re also dangerous. And generally, if you respect them, they’ll respect you.

But man, what content it creates when that respect factor isn’t there.