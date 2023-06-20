Jason Momoa Orchestrates Jumping Sharks In Video Promoting Exciting Aquatic Docuseries

Warner Bros. released the trailer for “Shark Week 2023” featuring Jason Momoa as a vibrant orchestra director and shark whisperer.

The “Fast X” star appears dressed in a burgundy-colored shirt and army green pants as he walks to the shoreline of a deserted beach. The video then pans to show the perfection of a rainbow behind the star. Momoa approaches the water and the music begins to sound more upbeat. As he walks to the water’s edge, Momoa raises his arms into the air like an orchestra conductor and immediately begins conducting sharks as they jump in and out of the water.

Shark Week officially begins July 23 on the Discovery Channel and will be hosted by Momoa.

The “Aquaman” star gestures passionately throughout the video, making it seem as though he has magical capabilities to command the sharks to do tricks. With each exaggerated gesture of his arms, the sharks jump up and become visible to the cameras. Momoa continues conducting, and sharks majestically respond repeatedly.

Momoa dances across the sand and skips with excitement while commanding the high-flying great white sharks.

Just as the music comes to a sudden stop, Momoa can be heard enthusiastically shouting, “I’m doing Shark Week!”

Momoa will serve as the host for the 2023 program, which is back for its 35th year.(RELATED: REPORT: Jason Momoa Involved In Head-On Collision With Motorcyclist)

Shark Week is a television event that takes a “deep dive” into how sharks live and highlights the impact sharks and humans have on each other.

Momoa has been a long-time advocate of environmental causes.

Fans can tune in to watch the fun unfold July 23.