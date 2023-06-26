FBI Director Christopher Wray Will Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

FBI Director Christopher Wray will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12, a source familiar with the scheduling confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Republicans on the committee have criticized the bureau at length for allegedly conducting politicized investigations, including Operation Crossfire Hurricane. Members are also likely to ask about investigations into former President Donald Trump and first son Hunter Biden, who recently pleaded guilty to two tax misdemeanors. Wray last testified before Congress in Nov. 2022, when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Wray’s scheduled appearance was first reported by Punchbowl News. (RELATED: John Durham Says FBI Agents ‘Apologized’ To him For Trump-Russia Investigation)

Special Counsel John Durham, who testified before the committee on June 21, found in his report that bureau employees violated investigative guidelines during their investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign’s alleged collusion with the Russian government. The FBI conceded “missteps identified in the report” and argued that “dozens of corrective actions” have appropriately addressed Durham’s findings.

Wray recently dodged a contempt resolution markup from the House Oversight and Government Accountability Committee over the production of a document alleging that President Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe. Republican committee chairman James Comer of Kentucky and Democratic ranking member Jamie Raskin of Maryland were allowed to view the document, known as an FD-1023, under seal.

Some GOP members, including Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan of Ohio, are threatening to cut FBI funding over the bureau’s investigative “double standard.”

“We learned a lot of stuff from Crossfire Hurricane that [FBI] headquarters did not work the investigation, it’s supposed to be the field offices. My concern is that the Department of Justice was not following these principles. Nothing — that’s the thing that scares me the most — nothing is changed,” he said at the Durham hearing.

Firing Wray has become a litmus test for Republican presidential candidates, with all but former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie either promising or open to his removal. Then-President Donald Trump nominated Wray to head the bureau in 2017, and the Senate confirmed him 92-5. Every voting Republican supported his nomination.