Video Shows Florida Child-Murderer Deliver Swinging Elbow To His Own Attorney Ahead Of Sentencing

Stunning video shows the moment a Florida man convicted of a 1990 double murder assaulted his own attorney ahead of sentencing.

Joseph Zieler was sentenced to death Monday in a 10-2 vote after he was found guilty of first-degree murder in May, according to NBC 2.

Video footage shows Zieler in the courtroom on Monday taking his elbow to his attorney’s face just before sentencing. Two police officers then immediately tackle him to the ground. (RELATED: REPORT: South Carolina Police Say Woman Mouthed ‘Help Me’ During Traffic Stop, Helped Solve Crime)

SHOCKING VIDEO: Watch as man convicted of murdering Florida babysitter, child strikes attorney before sentencing https://t.co/wKeadjCFye pic.twitter.com/SWfCF49kpL — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 26, 2023

Zieler murdered 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter Lisa Story in Cape Coral, Florida, in 1990. Zieler beat and sexually assaulted Robin and Lisa before suffocating both, WINK News reported.

“He chose the time of day to enter that condominium; he chose to enter stealthily through the back sliding glass door; and then he attacked Lisa Story in her sleep, and he attacked Robin Cornell in her sleep,” the prosecutor said, according to WINK News. “He could have taken the force off the pillows, let Robin Cornell breathe again, let Lisa Story breathe again, and maybe they would have survived.”

“What was 11-year-old Robin thinking?” the prosecutor said. “‘Where’s my mommy? Where is Lisa? Why is this man touching me? I can’t’ breathe.'”