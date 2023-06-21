Man Charged After Allegedly Murdering Children’s Parents In Front Of Them

A man was charged with two counts of murder after allegedly killing a couple in front of their children Monday evening, according to Maine authorities.

Westbrook Maine Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at approximately 8:28 p.m. Upon arrival, they witnessed a male suspect shooting a female near a vehicle in a parking lot, Maine State Police wrote in a press release.

WMPD began to chase the suspected gunman, identified as Marcel Lagrange Jr., who allegedly attempted to escape on foot. During the pursuit, Lagrange allegedly physically assaulted a 75-year-old bystander but was ultimately apprehended by other bystanders who tackled and disarmed him, the press release stated. (RELATED: DNA From Bryan Kohberger’s Cheek Allegedly Matches That Found On Knife Sheath Found At Idaho Murders Site)

The mother was found near the vehicle, while the father was found inside it. Both victims were deceased. Inside the vehicle, the two children of the victims, an 11-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl, were found unharmed. The elderly bystander suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for medical attention, the press release noted.

Lagrange is facing two counts of murder and is being held without bail at Cumberland County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Wednesday. At this time, authorities have not determined the connection, if any, between Lagrange and the victims.

“We would like to thank the numerous bystanders who helped both in apprehending the suspect and in rendering aid to the victims and children,” WMPD wrote on Facebook. “We would also like to thank our law enforcement partners with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Gorham Police Department who responded quickly for mutual aid, and the Westbrook Fire Department for their quick response to the scene to assist.”