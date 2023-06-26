KJP Threatens To Abruptly End Briefing After Simon Ateba Interrupts Her

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre threatened to abruptly end Monday’s press briefing after Today News Africa White House correspondent Simon Ateba interrupted her.

Ateba once again lamented over Jean-Pierre refusing to call on him for the past nine months, right after she publicly condemned the harassment of journalists.

“You’ve been discriminating against me for the past nine months,” Ateba said.

“Stop,” one reporter said. “How is she discriminating?”

“She called on you. She just gave you a few questions. Please, allow me to do my job and ask my question,” he replied.

Jean-Pierre called on another reporter, but Ateba continued, leading her to threaten to end the briefing.

“If this continues, we’re gonna end the press briefing,” she said. “If this continues — you’re being incredibly rude. You’re being incredibly rude. You’re talking over your colleagues.” (RELATED: ‘It’s Disgusting’: Reporter Hits Back After WHCA Threatens To Expel Him For Interrupting Psaki’s Briefing)

“I am not talking over my colleagues,” Ateba pushed back.

The reporter called on then asked his question about the deficit.

Ateba has not been called on in several months and has continuously accused Jean-Pierre of discrimination. During a November 2022 briefing, he confronted Jean-Pierre for not calling on Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova who asked former White House senior medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19’s origins.

Jean-Pierre abruptly walked out of the briefing room in December as Ateba confronted her about not calling on him.

He also derailed the final press briefing held by former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, leading the White House Correspondent’s Association (WHCA) to threaten his expulsion in a letter sent in May 2022.