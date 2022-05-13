Today News Africa Reporter Simon Ateba Derails Psaki’s Last Briefing

Today News Africa Chief White House correspondent Simon Ateba derailed White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s final briefing Friday.

At the start of the briefing, Ateba briefly talked over Associated Press reporter Zeke Miller as he asked the press secretary about the administration’s reaction to the shortage of baby formula. The press secretary said when the major baby formula company Abbott recalled its supply in February, the administration worked with states to “expand flexibility of WIC” and worked with manufacturers to increase production.

When the next reporter began her question, Ateba once again talked over her.

“Simon, please stop,” she said. “Simon, please show some respect for everyone else in the room.” She then attempted to ask Psaki a question but continued to be interrupted by Ateba.

Psaki then confronted Ateba about talking over his colleagues. (RELATED: Reporter Hijacks Press Conference To Grill Psaki On ‘Racist’ Travel Restrictions)

“Simon, if you could respect your colleagues and other media and reporters in here, that would be greatly appreciated.” Ateba quieted down a few moments later.

The reporter questioned the press secretary if the administration is planning for a stockpile of formula due to the current shortage.

“There have been discussion and some members of Congress have raised questions of the Defense Production Act, which that would be something that’s on the table that we have not made a decision about, but that would help address issues over the long term. What we are doing here is trying to ensure that states and others can plan over the long term in the next coming months.”

“But it is certainly a reminder that not only do we need to continue to work closely with manufacturers, continue to work closely with retailers and providers, but ensure that everyone knows what they can do to access over the longer term. But there’s not a discussion of a stockpile, what we need to do is ensure we are addressing any issues in the supply chain and addressing any issues with speeding up manufacturing.”