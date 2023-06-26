Ex-MMA Star Senator Challenges Union Boss To Cage Match

Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin challenged International Brotherhood of Teamsters General President Sean O’Brien to a charity mixed martial arts match Monday.

Mullin and O’Brien repeatedly clashed March 8 in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, with O’Brien calling the senator a “greedy CEO” and accusing him of “hid[ing] money” in his company. Mullin said in the hearing he was “not afraid of a physical confrontation,” and accused O’Brien of “intimidating” workers into joining a union.

The two resumed their feud on Twitter, as O’Brien tweeted a picture of Mullin standing behind a podium and standing on a platform. O’Brien called him a “clown [and] fraud” with “#LittleManSyndrome.”

“An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept,” Mullin fired back. (RELATED: Markwayne Mullin Advances To Runoff For Oklahoma US Senate Seat)

An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you 3 days to accept. pic.twitter.com/9WpvuTpDlG — Markwayne Mullin (@SenMullin) June 26, 2023

Mullin holds a 3-0 MMA record, winning twice by submission and once by knockout. He wrestled at Missouri Valley College and won the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s Outstanding American award for the Oklahoma region in 2016.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment on whether or not O’Brien would accept the challenge.