American Convicted For Smuggling Ancient Artifacts From Syria

An American resident was convicted Wednesday of illegally importing ancient artifacts from Syria.

Mohammed Yassin Alcharihi, 56, of Palmdale, California, was initially arrested in 2020 for the illegal importation of an ancient mosaic that depicts the Roman demigod Hercules. It is believed to be at least 2,000-years-old, according to the Department of Justice. Alcharihi claimed the piece was only worth $2,199, but in reality its worth could exceed the six figure range.

Alcharihi was convicted on a single count of entry of falsely classified goods and is scheduled to be sentenced in late August. He faces a maximum penalty of up to two years in prison, and the government is demanding he forfeit the mosaic.

Illegally importing ancient artifacts is apparently significantly easier than people realize. All an evil person has to do is visit ancient sites around the world, pocket whatever they find and can often waltz through customs with their treasures, claiming it to be silly trinkets and whatnot. Though cases like this are rare, they are not unheard of, a government source told the Daily Caller.

Sixteen people were arrested in Italy with more than 3,500 artifacts earlier in 2023, according to Reuters. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Imperialism’: Activists Bum Rush Stage, Harass Archaeologist For Excavating Ancient Site)

What breaks my heart is the country of origin also suffers when selfish, greedy men and women decide they are more important than entire nations, and history should belong to them alone. Can you imagine anything more narcissistic than stealing a piece of history? Or anything more tacky?

Then again, can you imagine an easier way to hit yourself with bad karma, or even a curse? I sure can’t, so maybe these people all deserve what’s coming to them.