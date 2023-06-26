NFL Superstar Jokes He ‘Coached Up’ Biden On How To Walk Up Stairs During White House Visit

In an interview Monday morning, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce joked about coaching President Joe Biden on how to walk up stairs during the team’s White House visit.

Kelce spoke with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take (PMT) podcast, to discuss his career, his love for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his trip to the White House. “We were just making sure that, ya know, Mr. President was just, ya know, standing on his feet up there … Telling him high knees when he’s going up the steps,” he joked, adding that “we all gotta get coached up now and then.”

Biden hosted the Chiefs in early June to recognize their victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Despite winning the Super Bowl in 2020, this was the team’s first visit, as their previous trip to the White House was cancelled due to the pandemic. (RELATED Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer Forced To Cancel Charity Golf Tournament Because It Was Being Held At Trump National Doral)

Kelce ended the Super Bowl with six receptions for 81 yards and one touchdown, earning his second championship ring.

The president referred to the tight end in his remarks during the visit. “I figured if the Kelce family can make it work for Travis and Jason — the first two brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl — there’s hope for the rest of us,” Biden said.

During the visit Kelce rushed the podium after taking a picture with the president. He was quickly ushered off by Mahomes, but shared in the podcast that he had wanted to address the nation.