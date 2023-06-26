Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer Forced To Cancel Charity Golf Tournament Because It Was Being Held At Trump National Doral

The Left’s hate is now causing charities to lose money.

Jordan Poyer, who is a safety for the Buffalo Bills, holds a golf tournament every year to help raise money for charity. Taking to Instagram, Poyer said that “a few sponsors and golfers” withdrew from the event at the last minute, and it was because he was planning on holding the tourney at Trump National Doral in Miami.

“I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Charity Event in South Florida, originally scheduled for July 10th at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year,” captioned Poyer on a video post. “Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures.”

Poyer put a spotlight on how his views don’t mix well with corporations, which consistently pump out left-wing think.

“They decided they didn’t want to take part in my tournament in which they took part in last year because of where it’s at, at Trump National Doral in South Florida,” said Poyer, according to The Buffalo News. “ECMC decided they can no longer take the pressure from up top, from the people above them and it probably has nothing to do with ECMC at all.”

The organization looks to give “underserved” individuals an opportunity at education, according to the official website of the ECMC Foundation.

“ECMC Foundation uses a range of funding methods, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments to support nonprofit and for-profit organizations that are working to improve postsecondary outcomes for students from underserved backgrounds,” reads the website.

Official statement in regards to the Jordan Poyer Celebrity Open. pic.twitter.com/PArCYapYHT — Avalon Sports (@GroupAvalon) June 24, 2023

Wait, wait, wait … so let me get this straight.

You have these companies that have these political views, which I assume a lot of them have to do with “Trump is a racist bigot” blah, blah, blah talk, but then in turn want to hurt “underserved” people. But isn’t that bigoted? What about all of the folks that could have benefited from this tournament? (RELATED: ‘Dirty Communist’: UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Amid Possible Fight With Elon Musk)

What a joke, man. Hate has people’s thinking all out of whack.