Offset Posts And Deletes Message Accusing Cardi B Of Having An Affair

Offset made scathing accusations against his wife Cardi B on social media Monday, accusing the famous rapper of cheating on him.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story post, the rapper accused his wife and mother of his two kids of having an affair, broadcasting the message to his millions of worldwide fans.

“My wife fucked a [n-word] on me gang yall [n-words] know how I come,” he wrote. Cardi B posted an equally colorful response on the internet and completely pushed back against the allegations.

Offset with a post and delete alleging that Cardi B cheated on him. pic.twitter.com/jH5K40M02w — RAGE WORLD (@TheRageWorld) June 26, 2023

It’s unclear what prompted Offset to accuse Cardi B of cheating in such a public manner, but something seemed to have set him off. Cardi B called him out for posting and deleting personal allegations and swiftly made it clear she didn’t step out of her marriage.

She took to Twitter Spaces and began by belting out her defense in a song.

“First of all, let me say,” Cardi sang.

“You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

She then addressed her fans. “Listen,” she said. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.” (RELATED: Smokey Robinson Reveals He Had An Affair With Diana Ross)

🚨| Cardi B clears up the rumors regarding the circulating Offset IG story screenshot. pic.twitter.com/g7TNgaLnCu — FRG (@femalerapgamee) June 26, 2023

Cardi B accused offset of “spiraling and thinking shit” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, [n-word]. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget I’m Cardi B,” she said.

“If I was giving this pussy to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody, “she said.

“The fuck,” she said. “Stop playing.”

“That’s all I’m going to motherfucking say.”