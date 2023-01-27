REPORT: ABC Fires Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes After Workplace Affair

ABC reportedly cut ties with “Good Morning America” anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after their workplace affair was revealed.

Sources close to the network said the decision was made to sever ties with Robach and Holmes after an intense mediation session Thursday, according to TMZ. The long-time hosts will receive the payouts promised to them in their original employment contracts, according to TMZ.

Robach and Holmes last appeared on “Good Morning America” Dec. 2 before being removed pending an investigation of their relationship, according to TMZ. The investigation reportedly uncovered issues with alcohol on-set, sources told TMZ.

ABC pulled the anchors off-set and investigated whether their relationship violated company rules and if company resources were used to keep their affair concealed, according to TMZ.

They were then brought to mediation with the network to discuss the findings of the investigation. The mediation reportedly became “extremely contentious,” and representatives of ABC accused Robach and Holmes of various forms of misconduct, in what a source described as being a “witch hunt,” according to TMZ.

Robach was reportedly accused of having liquor in her dressing room, which was a direct violation of company policy at ABC. The source called the accusations “ridiculous” and alleged some of the bottles were sent to Robach by top ABC News executives, according to TMZ.

It was also alleged that Robach attended a College Football National Championship game a year ago and reported to work intoxicated the next day, according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘You’re Gonna Feel This One’: Famous Actress Gabrielle Union Reveals Lack Of Remorse After Cheating)

The source that spoke with the outlet defended Robach, saying the claim was “insane” and claiming that Robach was simply tired, according to TMZ.

ABC executives reportedly took issue with the couples’ on-set behavior by saying it made some ABC staffers “uncomfortable.”

This is a stark contrast from previous reports by the ABC indicating Robach and Holmes had not broken any corporate policies by dating one another, according to TMZ.

Robach and Holmes have not issued public comments about their firing at this time, and have remained a united front through the ordeal.