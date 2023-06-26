Street Preacher Has Bible Torn To Shreds At Seattle Pride

Street preacher Matthew Meinecke’s Bible was torn to shreds after he read its contents aloud at Seattle Pride on Sunday, according to footage from the event.

Meinecke who is also known was the “The Seattle Preacher” was barked at and taunted by attendees who waved transgender Pride flags in his face as he attempted to read the Bible, video showed. Other attendees at Seattle Pride included naked men riding bikes, furries and nude adults standing in fountains in front of children. (RELATED: Nude Cyclists Bike Through Seattle Pride Parade As Children Look On)

“Have fun doing this at a Pride event when no one wants you doing this,” the Bible-tearer can be heard saying to Meinecke in a video shared by Jonathan Choe, a journalist for Discovery Institute.

Security and the attacker’s friends can be heard asking the person to stop.

HATE CRIME? Matthew Meinecke says this man wearing a baseball cap and glasses tore up his Bible without any provocation. Meinecke says he was preaching at the corner of 4th Ave & Pine St in downtown #Seattle during the Seattle Pride Parade. pic.twitter.com/YuVzkhcGz7 — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) June 26, 2023

In a video taken by Katie Daviscourt, reporter for The Post Millennial, Meinecke can be seen standing and reading his Bible while he is barked at by Pride participants.

PRIDE SEATTLE: Attendees surround a street preacher and bark like rabid dogs as music blares in the background to drown him out.

Video by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/6AKU0I5esH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2023

In another video from Choe, Meinecke is asked to leave by security for “protesting” and “demonstrating” without a permit.

FREEDOM OF RELIGION: Listen to this debate. Street preacher Matthew Meinecke says he’s simply reading from the Bible. But this staff member with Seattle Pride Parade(@OurSeattlePride) or Seattle Center(@seattlecenter) wants to spin it into a “protest.” Seattle Center is public… pic.twitter.com/5qU8HN9lUV — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) June 26, 2023

“It’s religion, man. You can’t discriminate based upon my religion,” Meinecke said in the video posted by Choe.

Security and Pride attendees can be seen gathering around Meinecke and alleging that he was carrying signs in protest.

Meinecke is not new to reading the Bible at Pride events, as he was arrest twice in 2022, once for being at a Pride event and the second time while at an abortion rally, ChurchLeaders reported.

His Bible was torn apart “kicked around like a soccer ball” and thrown in a portable toilet, according to ChurchLeaders.

Seattle Pride did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

