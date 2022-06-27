Nude Cyclists Bike Through Seattle Pride Parade As Children Look On

Nude cyclists biked through Monday’s Seattle Pride Parade as children in attendance looked on, video posted to Twitter shows.

The cyclists, which included both men and women, sported rainbow body paint, according to the video. In addition, many of the cyclists flew LGBTQ+ and transgender pride flags from their bicycles and displayed signs in support of body positivity, according to the video. Signs that read, “Body Pride Ride,” could also be seen attached to the participants’ bicycles. A website for the Capitol Hill Downtown event at the Seattle Center described it as “welcoming the diversity of the rainbow from every cycling tribe to be a Bare-What-You-Dare cyclist.” This year’s event marked the 18th annual ride, according to Twitter.

A large crowd, including young children, were gathered for the event, the video showed. At one point, a mother looked down at her young child and appeared to encourage him to wave to the cyclists participating in the parade.

WATCH:

Seattle: A group of nude adults was part of the @OurSeattlePride event today attended by families and young children. Video by @TPostMillennial reporter @KatieDaviscourt: pic.twitter.com/51l0TDb99d — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 26, 2022

The Monday event follows recent discussion about the appropriateness of drag-related events for children. Earlier in the month, Jacques Gilbert, the mayor of Apex, North Carolina, announced that a pride festival-related “Drag Queen Story Hour” event was canceled following “feedback from citizens.” Another “Drag Queen Story Hour” event scheduled for children whose parents are members of the U.S. Air Force was also canceled. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Says It’s ‘Violent’ To Oppose Drag Queen Story Hour)

Men believed to be members of the Proud Boys organization allegedly crashed a “Drag Queen Story Hour” at a California library June 12 and reportedly yelled homophobic and transphobic slurs at the event organizer before police were called to de-escalate the situation.

Republican Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini said he planned to introduce legislation that would criminalize bringing children to sex shows and drag shows.