Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney And Michael B. Jordan Join Forces To Invest In Formula 1 Team

Actors Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Michael B. Jordan have all invested in the Formula 1 team Alpine, according to a report published Monday.

The Wrexham FC owners have joined forces with the “Creed” star, Jordan, to buy a 24% stake of the team, according to Deadline. The trio’s purchase is apparently worth a whopping $220 million and it’ll be made through Reynold’s Maximum Effort Investments.

RedBird Capital and Otto Capital are also joining the purchase, the latter of which is also an investor in the Boston Red Sox and has significant investments in other international sports teams, such as Liverpool FC, AC Milan, and France’s Toulouse team, Deadline noted. Alpine is currently fifth in the Formula 1 World Championship.

“Maximum Effort Investments focuses on unlocking value through the power of storytelling, and we believe there is tremendous untapped potential in Alpine Racing,” Maximum Effort Investment co-founder James Toney said of the purchase. “We are eager to help shine a light on this incredible team. We’re thankful to our partners at Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners and look forward to diving in with them, as well as our co-investors Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney.” (RELATED: Housewives Join In Collective Scream Of Hysteria At Rumors Ryan Reynolds Might Join ‘Bake Off’)

With the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, it’s probably for the best that these three acting heavyweights find something else to occupy their time. And sports is a great second option!