Notorious Sex Change Provider Targets Underage TikTok Users In Ad Campaign: REPORT

Plume Health, an online transgender clinic, is advertising its services to young TikTok users, according to screen recordings posted to Twitter.

An undercover report by conservative commentator Matt Walsh showed a nurse practitioner at Plume reportedly approving a patient for orchiectomy — testicle removal — after a video call that lasted just 22 minutes. The nurse also wrote a recommendation letter that described journalist posing as a patient as gender dysphoric despite the patient saying several times that he did not consistently experience dysphoria. The nurse told the journalist that he should be listed as dysphoric in his recommendation letter for testicle removal, because that would be the only way to get insurance to pay for the operation. (RELATED: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Declares State A Sanctuary For Parents Of ‘Trans Kids’ Evading Sex Change Bans)

Now, Plume appears to be advertising its services to TikTok users, 47.4 percent of whom, are between the ages of 10 and 19.

“If you’re going through a gender transition hear me out. You need this membership. It’s the largest health care provider for the trans and non-binary community, founded by trans people, and dedicated to supporting you through your transition journey,” the ad reportedly says.

The sex change provider Plume that approved @MattWalshBlog producer @gregg_re for a testicle removal after a 22 minute FaceTime is running sponsored ads on TikTok, an app on the phones of millions of children, using a person with no eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/aqnL8b5iaA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 26, 2023

“They have multiple resources such as virtual care appointments, a trans-led team focused on your process, support groups, events, and tons of information about medical transition,” an individual says in the ad while taking a pill. “It’s the best option I’ve found, and they now also accept insurance in some states starting at $40 monthly. Try Plume today and thank me later.”

Transgender-identifying patients using telehealth services like Plume can get approved for cross-sex hormones and receive letters of recommendation for sex changes for a $99 monthly fee. Plume operates under “informed consent” rules, which allow medical professionals to diagnose a patient with gender dysphoria even without an official assessment from a mental health professional.