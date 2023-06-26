Transgender Former State Rep Arrested For Child Sex Crimes Has History Of Arrests

Transgender former New Hampshire state Rep. Stacie Laughton had a long criminal history before getting arrested on child sex abuse charges.

Laughton was arrested in June for alleged distribution of pornographic material depicting children. Laughton had served from 2020 to 2022 in the state legislature before the arrest, WPDE reported.

Laughton resigned before assuming office in 2012, when he was a representative-elect, after his past criminal record resurfaced. (RELATED: Notorious Sex Change Provider Targets Underage TikTok Users In Ad Campaign: REPORT)

When serving a sentence of four months in jail in 2008 for conspiracy to commit credit card fraud, Laughton went by the male name Barry Charles Jr., the Laconia Daily Sun reported. While running for state representative, his criminal record was not revealed until after the election due to Laughton’s name change, which occurred in 2010.

Charles Clymer was accused of being an abusive “male feminist.” Then he turned into “Charlotte Clymer” and emerged a transgender celebrity. Barry Charles Jr. Laughton was charged with conspiracy to commit credit card fraud in 2008. Then he started going by “Stacie Laughton,”… pic.twitter.com/2YBnYKYOr2 — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) June 24, 2023

Laughton’s 2008 sentences were suspended pending 10 years of good behavior, and he was released on November 21, 2008, the outlet reported. In 2015, Laughton was arrested for making a bomb threat towards Southern New Hampshire Medical Center. Laughton claimed he made the threat due to mental health problems.

Laughton was arrested again in 2021 on seven counts for false information and has been accused of misusing the state’s 911 call system and sending fake emergency texts, Patch reported. Laughton maintained his innocence at the time.

“I deny the charges and I plan on fighting them. I am somebody who has been in trouble with the law in the past and I’ve come a long way,” he said, WMUR reported.

Just one year later in November 2022, Laughton was arrested again for allegedly stalking a woman, Fox News reported. He was arrested for the alleged crime, but kept it hidden until after the primary election.

“I have had a mental illness my whole life, and I guess this was my worst break with it. I was untreated for a long time, and I didn’t have medication,” Laughton told the New Hampshire Union Leader after getting arrested for the bomb threat, Fox News reported. “I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone, and it was totally out of character for me. I have put a lot behind me, and I never thought I would do this in a million years.”