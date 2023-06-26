Woman Apparently Targeted For Standing Up Against ‘Female Erasure’ At LGBT Pride Event

A pro-women’s rights activist was apparently targeted and allegedly “hit” and “kicked” by a swarm of LGBT supporters for protesting “female erasure” during Sunday’s Pride Month event in New York City.

Footage shows K. Yang, a self-described former transgender rights activist, standing in a sea of pride event attendees. The attendees circled around Yang, yelled at her and waved various iterations of the LGBT Pride Flag in her face.

One event attendee attempted to snatch Yang’s sign, which read, “Defend female sex based rights.” The sign also called for a rejection of terms such as “cis”, “bleeder” and “uterus-haver” to describe women.

“Stop touching me!” Yang yelled.

NYC Pride – 6/25/2023

My name is K. Yang, I’m a former trans rights activist & LGBT non-profit whistleblower. I was just kicked, hit, pushed, mobbed by dozens of people in Washington Square Park. ♂️ who identify as ♀️ called me “bitch” & assaulted me. @KnownHeretic @bjportraits pic.twitter.com/4J9AaFXSEf — Stop Female Erasure / K Yang (@StopXXErasure) June 25, 2023

The conflict became more heated as one attendee began filming with her cellphone camera close to Yang’s face, and another apparently bumped Yang’s head with a Wendy’s lemonade cup. Another protestor then grabbed onto Yang’s sign and initiated a physical struggle before successfully snatching it away. (RELATED: Bud Light Sponsors Raunchy Pride Show After Desperately Trying To Salvage Its Image)

Yang’s viral confrontation ignited a discussion online.

“These youth were like Red Guards, used to achieve the leftist agenda, they can’t tolerate people having different opinions, they feel justified to be violent because they are so “right”. American Cultural Revolution!,” Republican New Hampshire Congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams tweeted.

“Look at all these young women for whom the defense of women’s sex-based rights is a scandal and an obscenity to be met with violence,” Substack writer Wesley Yang tweeted.

“NYC. My hometown and a city steeped in proud & productive gay rights activism—and this is what it has come to? Assaulting a woman who won’t bend the knee to Gender Ideology? This is a PRIDE celebration now?” Fair interim Executive Director Maud Maron tweeted.

Yang describes herself as an activist who fights “female erasure.”

Yang claims to shed light on, “the intersections of corporate-government-non-profit collusion driving the ‘transgender rights movement.'” Yang alleges the practices of, “child sexualization, and proliferation of bio pharmaceutical transhumanist technologies” all work in tandem to facilitate the, “colonization of the female body and female reproductive control.”