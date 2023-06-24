Bud Light Sponsors Raunchy Pride Show After Desperately Trying To Salvage Its Image

Bud Light sponsored a pride drag show in Toronto, Canada which featured dancers performing with their breasts exposed in leather suits and strange face masks, according to Bud Light Canada.

Video taken by journalist Beth Baisch shows drag performers dancing provocatively in exposed clothing with face masks. A large Bud Light banner can be seen near the stage. (RELATED: New Jersey AG Sues School Districts Over Policies Prohibiting Teachers From Secretly Transitioning Students)

“Bud Light Canada has been a proud partner of Pride Toronto for the last 10 years,” Bud Light Canada’s website reads. “This year, we’re commemorating this milestone with Pride Toronto by featuring them on our can design, as well as continuing as the official beer sponsor of the festival.”

Bud Light have a stage at Toronto Pride. This is one of the acts. pic.twitter.com/4mMYkM98EZ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2023

“As a brand, Bud Light Canada is excited to once again celebrate and support the LGBTQIA2S+ community through Pride Toronto’s annual pride celebration and parade.”

Anheuser-Busch — Bud Light’s parent company — sent a can of beer to transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney celebrating his “365 Days of Girlhood.” Mulvaney, a biological male, also posted several videos promoting the beer brand. Mulvaney creates TikTok videos documenting his “Days of Girlhood,” which critics accuse of promoting a demeaning depiction of womanhood.

Bud Light’s in-store sales plummeted during the week of April 17-22, according to a report by Bump Williams Consulting. Sales dropped by 21%, and 11% in the two weeks preceding. Pours in bars and restaurants across the country have also decreased, with servers pouring 6% less Bud Light from April 2 to April 15, per the report.

Bud Light’s year-over-year sales numbers have continued to drop in June, three months after the company’s partnership with Mulvaney sparked boycotts.

Anheuser-Busch is reportedly giving distributors free beer to apologize for their plummeting sales. In an apparent bid to win back customers, the company is reportedly producing camouflage bottles with images of the “Folds of Honor” program, which helps families of fallen service members.