Biological Male Blames Transphobia After College Sorority Kicks Him Out

A biological male accused his former sorority of transphobia for kicking him out earlier in June.

The national chapter of the Chi Omega sorority expelled Fabián Guzmán, a student at St. Lawrence University in New York State, on June 2, according to The 19th.

“The selection criteria in the policy on membership includes ‘females and individuals identifying as women,’ which, by the chapter’s own understanding and your indication through the process, it is clear you did not meet the criteria at the time of joining. We are bound by our governing documents, and your membership must be voided,” read an email to Guzmán obtained by The 19th.

Guzmán said on TikTok that he had rushed the sorority and been a member since 2022. He claimed that during his original rush, the national and school chapters were approving of his acceptance. He was reportedly in line for recruiting chair in 2024.

Fabián Guzmán who was initially accepted to join his sorority but was recently kicked out is now blasting the sorority as “transphobic” and said it reinforces “dangerous stereotypes” pic.twitter.com/EQkpkM9JSS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2023

“I got an email from Chi Omega saying that they were going to void my membership because they say that I no longer meet the requirements of membership … I have no right to appeal whatsoever,” Guzmán said in his post. “I can just see how there’s a reinforcement of the stereotypical style of how and who a sorority girl should be.”

Chi Omega’s national chapter told The 19th that Guzmán did not meet qualifications for membership of the chapter. The national chapter said that they are “committed to providing opportunities … amongst women from a variety of backgrounds.” Chi Omega defines a woman as someone who either was assigned female at birth or identifies as solely a woman, according to the 19th.

Guzmán identifies as a non-binary, genderfluid person who was assigned male at birth.

The presence of biological men in sororities and participation in women’s sports has resulted in a backlas . One woman at the University of Wyoming is suing a sorority over admitting a biological male who identifies as a trans woman.

Former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines testified to Congress earlier this month on the issue of transgenders in women’s sports, citing that it is unfair to women. She alleged that transgender swimmer Lia Thomas’ genitals were exposed in the locker room. There have also been concerns of inappropriate behaviors. In 2022, a biologically male inmate was sentenced for raping a female inmate in the women’s section of Rikers Island in New York. (RELATED: ‘We Are Asking For The Bare Minimum’: Riley Gaines Blasts Biden Admin Over Title IX Rewrite)