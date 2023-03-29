Female Students Sue Sorority For Admitting Biological Male Who Allegedly Gets Aroused Watching Women Undress

Sorority sisters are suing the Kappa Kappa Gamma (KKG) sisterhood for admitting a male University of Wyoming student, according to a complaint.

KKG admitted biological male Artemis Langford, its first transgender-identifying member, into its ranks in Oct. 2022. Guidelines set by the National Panhellenic Council define a sorority as a “single-gender organization comprised of women and individuals who identify as women” while leaving admission decisions up to individual chapters.

“I feel so glad to be in a place that I think not only shares my values, but to be in a sisterhood of awesome women that want to make history,” Langford said at the time, according to Branding Iron. “They want to break the glass ceiling, trailblazing you know, and I certainly feel that as their first trans member, at least in the chapter in Wyoming history.” (RELATED: REPORT: Drag Queen Who Simulated Sexual Act On A Bar Of Soap Sells Out Story Hour Put On By Children’s Bookstore)

A complaint filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming alleges that Langford has been “watching” girls undress around the sorority house, according to Cowboy State Daily. The complaint also notes that communal bathrooms do not lock, and that the second floor bathrooms do not have a private undressing area.

“One sorority member walked down the hall to take a shower, wearing only a towel. She felt an unsettling presence, turned, and saw Mr. Smith watching her silently,” the complaint reads.

The document describes Langford — who previously worked as a legislative intern for the state Democratic party and is referred to as “Terry Smith” throughout the complaint — as 6 feet 2 inches tall and “sexually interested in women.”

“Mr. Smith has, while watching members enter the sorority house, had an erection visible through his leggings,” the complaint alleges.

We have the BEST Legislative Intern! We were able to keep Democrats across the state informed and engaged this session in large part due to Artemis’s hard work. Thank you, @ArtemisLangford!!! pic.twitter.com/oPtUZhOOGF — Wyoming Democrats (@WyoDems) March 6, 2023

Langford, who does not currently live at the house but is set to move in during the coming year, allegedly took photos of the women during a slumber party, and refused to leave the house until “after you fall asleep.”

The next morning, Langford returned to the house and stood in the corner of the room while students changed from their pajamas into other clothes, according to the complaint. One woman, who did not know Langford had returned, turned around and took off her shirt only to discover that Langford was staring at her.

“Since that event, Mr. Smith has repeatedly asked (the woman) about her romantic attachments,” the complaint alleges, saying that Langford had his hands over his genitals during the encounter.

Students in the complaint allege that they felt pressured to vote to admit Langford to avoid being labeled a “bigot.”

Langford could not be reached for comment for this report.