Former DNI John Ratcliffe Says Garland Will Be The President’s ‘Fall Guy’ Over Hunter Biden Plea Deal

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that Attorney General Merrick Garland could be a “fall guy” over the Hunter Biden probe.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers who said Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about reported interference with the Hunter Biden probe Thursday. Garland claimed Friday that criticizing the Justice Department for bias was an “attack” on an “essential institution” of democracy. (RELATED: MTG Says Kevin McCarthy ‘Just Fine’ With Impeachment Of Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland)

WATCH:



“There will be a paper trail if Hunter Biden’s lawyers were tipped off about a search warrant. If there really was an attempt to bring felony indictments against Hunter Biden that were not ultimately brought, there is going to be a paper trail about that,” Ratcliffe told Fox business host and former Trump administration official Larry Kudlow. “I think, Larry, if that proves to be true, I don’t think there will be an impeachment trial against Merrick Garland. I think in the face of that, if it is corroborated, he will resign or Joe Biden will fire his wing man and let him be the fall guy for this.”

“Sure, he’ll throw him under the bus,” Kudlow said in response.

Ratcliffe previously noted that the whistleblower had provided evidence to back up the allegations of interference by the Justice Department.

“The whistleblower in this case, every time Merrick Garland has denied that he has interfered, the whistleblower came forward with receipts, has come forward with real time emails that corroborate what he is saying and other witnesses that were there and corroborate what he is saying,” Ratcliffe added.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted Monday that an impeachment inquiry focused on Garland would be a possibility if the whistleblower allegations were true,

“We need to get to the facts, and that includes reconciling these clear disparities. U.S. Attorney David Weiss must provide answers to the House Judiciary Committee.,” McCarthy said. “If the whistleblowers’ allegations are true, this will be a significant part of a larger impeachment inquiry into Merrick Garland’s weaponization of DOJ.”

