MTG Says Kevin McCarthy ‘Just Fine’ With Impeachment Of Christopher Wray, Merrick Garland

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Friday that she met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was “just fine” with impeaching U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Here is the real situation, and I’ll break some news for you on your show. I had a meeting today with Kevin McCarthy in his office in the Capitol, and there is investigations that are being launched into Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland,” Greene told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a former Trump administration official. (RELATED: ‘This Is Organized Crime Activity’: James Comer Hints At Next Steps In Biden Family Investigation)

WATCH:



“We are going to hunt that investigation as far as we can, and if it leads to impeachment the Speaker is just fine with it,” Greene added. “So that’s information for your show and your viewers, and that just happened today in Washington, D.C.”

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a charge related to illegally possessing a handgun would be addressed in a pre-trial diversion program. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts on Thursday of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about interference with the Hunter Biden probe.

Greene also mentioned past controversies involving the Justice Department and FBI, which have faced accusations that the agencies have become politicized in cases involving pro-life advocates and parents protesting at school board meetings.

“These are the most powerful federal agencies in Washington D.C., the FBI and the Department of Justice, and they are completely, politically weaponized against their political opponents,” Greene said. “That being President Trump, anyone associated with him, all the way down to parents at school boards, pro-life Catholics and many others.”

