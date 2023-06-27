Four Burned Bodies Found In Family Home With Gunshot Wounds, Police Claim

Four bodies were discovered in an Arkansas home on Monday, according to local law enforcement.

The remains were uncovered inside a Little Rock home, all four having suffered from gunshot wounds before the property was burned down, ABC News reported. One of those found at the scene is thought to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and further details on the deceased have yet to be released, pending autopsies. (RELATED: ‘I Did Him So Bad’: Tape Allegedly Shows Murder Suspect React To Graphic Photos Of His Dead Son)

A slew of similar deaths have occurred in the last year across the United States. In Aug. 2022, a family of five, including two children, was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, home from a suspected murder-suicide.

Police say four people found dead in a burned down Little Rock house were killed by gunshot wounds, including one self-inflicted https://t.co/xEqzTEEXzU — KRIS 6 News (@KRIS6News) June 27, 2023

Less than three weeks later, a family of four, three men and a woman, was discovered dead across three different locations in Massachusetts. Authorities believe that the woman perpetrated all of the murders before killing herself.