‘I Don’t Know What It Means’: Stuart Varney, Larry Kudlow Can’t Contain Their Laughter Trying To Explain Bidenomics

Fox Business’ Stuart Varney and Larry Kudlow were unable to contain their laughter on Tuesday while trying to explain “Bidenomics.”

Varney played a Monday clip from White House press sec. Karine Jean-Pierre in which she lauded so-called “Bidenomics.”

“I think it’s pretty clever, it’s pretty good,” Jean-Pierre said of “Bidenomics,” adding she thinks the “vision” is growing the economy “from the middle out and bottom up.”

“All right, Larry Kudlow … you’ve got a question to answer: Will Biden grow the economy from the middle-out?” Varney asked. “I don’t know what that means, can you explain it?” (RELATED: ‘Your Job Is To Spin’: CNBC Host Drops The Hammer On Biden Official With Blunt Assessment Of ‘Bidenomics’)

“I don’t know what that means,” Kudlow said, barely containing his laughter. “I have no idea.”

Varney tried to hold back his laughter and keep things professional but couldn’t help but giggle.

“I mean, I have no idea what it means, I’m sorry,” a giggling Kudlow said.

Kudlow then argued the economy has been “stagnant” during the last five quarters, saying that while it’s grown by 1% it’s “really a growth recession.”

“Biden said yesterday he had the fastest growth in the world, by the way, Canada to the north of us is growing at 3%, the EU is stagnant at 1%, India is growing at 6.5%, China is growing at about 4.5% so I don’t know where he gets that,” Kudlow continued, adding Biden has also shied away from talking about rampant inflation, calling recent levels “devastating” for U.S. households.