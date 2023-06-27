Massive Fire Engulfs High-Rise Residential Tower

A massive fire consumed a high-rise residential building in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, early on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Ajman police announced on Twitter that defense crews put out the massive fire while police set up a temporary police station at the site, The AP reported. The entire building from bottom to top caught fire, but authorities were able to control the fire, leaving the building blackened from the damage, according to The AP. (RELATED: Detroit Man Sets Gas Station Ablaze, Trapping Worker After Altercation)

BREAKING 🚨 Massive fire in residential high-rise building in Ajman, UAE pic.twitter.com/mo7RQZEWwi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 26, 2023

Incidentally, the same building in Ajman caught fire in 2016, according to BBC News. A similar fire broke out on an upscale residential building near the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, due to an exposed wire, The AP reported.

Ajman is one of the seven United Arab Emirates cities.