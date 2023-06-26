Detroit Man Sets Gas Station Ablaze, Trapping Worker After Altercation

A recently released video shows a man setting a gas station in Detroit on fire, trapping a store clerk with whom he reportedly just had an altercation.

The recording shows the dramatic episode at the West Seven Mile Road gas station shop. Julian Waddell Miller, the alleged arsonist, reportedly entered the store Tuesday, bringing in a trash bin while wielding a blowtorch, according to a Detroit Police News Twitter thread.

Miller began to argue with the employee while emptying the trash bin inside the store. He pointed at the trash as a threat and allegedly started the fire with the blowtorch before immediately running away from the raging blaze. (RELATED: Store Clerk Takes On Four Armed Robbers, Kills Two, Breaks Up Robbery Ring)

The video ends with the store covered in flames with the clerk out of the frame trapped inside.

We have arrested the suspect in connection with setting a gas station on fire in the 19300 block of W. 7 Mile Rd. The gas station clerk was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for 1st-degree burns. pic.twitter.com/tvpM6p45Gh — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) June 20, 2023

Detroit Police Department stated on an Instagram post the 27-year-old employee reported first-degree burns and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“Miller is charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree arson, placing explosive near property causing physical injury, placing explosive near property causing property damage, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, arson — preparation to burn real property resulting in injury, arson — preparation to burn property — $20,000 or more, malicious destruction of a building — $20,000 or more, and felonious assault,” the post added.

Miller was arrested Tuesday and released Friday on a bond of $100,000. He was ordered to wear a GPS tracking device.

A bond redetermination hearing is scheduled for Monday.