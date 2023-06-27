‘An Underwater Instant Cremation’: Mortician Lays Out Why The Bodies Of Sub Victims Will Never Be Found

A mortician laid out on TikTok what likely happened to the doomed submersible passengers when it suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

The United States Coast Guard announced Thursday the five passengers inside the missing Titan submersible were “lost” in a “catastrophic implosion” just hours after authorities announced a debris field was found near the Titanic wreckage. The five passengers were identified as billionaire British explorer Hamish Harding, French oceanographer and Titanic researcher Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate CEO and pilot Stockton Rush, Pakistani business mogul Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

U.S. funeral director Lauren said on TikTok that recovery teams would not find any body parts in the ocean.

“They will not find any human body parts. When a submarine implodes, it crushes inwards like a soda can due to the intense pressures of the water,” Lauren explained. “And when I tell you their deaths were instant, I really mean it. I’m dead serious.”

Lauren said the event happened so fast that “their brains don’t even have time to register what’s happening or even sense pain. The pressure is so great that the bodies will liquefy, like when you crush an egg with your bare hands.”

Lauren said any body parts became “fish food and will forever lie at the bottom of the ocean.” (RELATED: Woman Whose Son, Husband Died On Submersible Said She Made Last-Minute Decision To Give Up Her Seat To Son)

“I also do not think that they will find any clothing, shoes, phones, etc,” she continued. “When the submarine imploded, it also exploded. I know it’s hard to picture, but there were lots of flammable things on board the submarine, like the battery and the oxygen tanks. And once that thing started to collapse in on itself, those things blow up. It’s like an underwater instant cremation. And that is why I believe that they will find nothing.”

Lauren also touched on reports that there were banging sounds heard, putting the blame on ghosts.

“You know how they said that they picked up noises of banging, like a distress signal that was being sent out, and they picked it up on their sonar? Well, I’m convinced that it was the ghosts down there and that they’re mad we were in their space,” the mortician hypothesized. “I say this coming from a place of experience, because without a doubt, I would be in the morgue at 3am, and the ghosts would be banging on things … metal tables, loud nosies to get my attention.”

A Canadian surveillance plane detected underwater sounds described by some as banging noises both Tuesday and Wednesday, renewing hope the submersible would be found, NPR reported.