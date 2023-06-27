This Kitchen Has Only HIV-Positive Chefs

Toronto is opening a unique pop-up restaurant. It’s the world’s first eatery where all the kitchen staff are HIV-positive, according to The Guardian.

The point of the restaurant is to #SmashStigma and let people know that you can’t get HIV from interacting with people with HIV.

A recent poll found that only half of Canadians would knowingly share or eat food prepared by someone who is HIV-positive. The keyword there is prepared. I guarantee you that people are incredibly aware that HIV is not spread through a hug or touching their food, but if you’re talking about cutting and chopping food, that’s a different story.

