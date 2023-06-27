REPORT: NASCAR Driver Jimmie Johnson’s Mother-In-Law Commits Murder-Suicide

A NASCAR driver’s relative reportedly killed herself after murdering two family members.

Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law, Terry Lynn Janway, allegedly shot her husband and grandson dead in a murder-suicide on Monday, according to the Daily Mail.

Jimmie Johnson and his family are without a doubt going through a really tough time. The Muskogee police said Terry Janway who is Jimmies mother in law is suspected of shooting and killing her husband Jack Janway, and their 11 year old grandson Dalton. They are both the parents… — NASCAR Prophecy (@nascarprophecy) June 27, 2023

Muskogee Police found the parents of Johnson’s wife, Chandra Janway, dead at their Oklahoma home after 9:00 p.m. Monday night, the Mail reported. Johnson’s 11-year-old nephew, Dalton Janway, was also found dead at the residence, per the outlet.

An unknown woman called the police, describing a “woman with a gun” before hanging up abruptly, the Mail reported. (RELATED: POLICE: Oklahoma Sex Offender Shot 6 Victims In The Head Before Taking His Own Life)

“At approximately 9:05 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a female caller who stated that there was a disturbance and someone had a gun and then hung up,” Muskogee Police Officer Lynn Hamlin said, according to the Mail.

When police arrived at the scene, Johnson’s father-in-law, Jack Janway, was lying dead in the hallway of the home, the Mail reported. Officers found the bodies of Dalton and Terry further inside, according to the Mail.

Officers said heard a single gunshot before discovering the bodies, per the outlet.

“When officers arrived on scene, they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door,” Hamlin said, the Mail reported. “Shortly after arriving, officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house.”

Johnson’s 68-year-old mother-in-law, Terry, is the suspected shooter. She was among the three dead, who police say all suffered gunshot wounds, according to TMZ.

A motive for the murders has yet to be disclosed.

Johnson married his wife, Chandra, in 2004. They had two children together, daughters Genevieve and Lydia.

The race car driver has plans to participate in NASCAR’s Chicago street race this upcoming weekend.