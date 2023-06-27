EXCLUSIVE: Tim Scott Campaign Drops Video Highlighting First Month Since Presidential Launch

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s presidential campaign launched a video Tuesday, first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation, highlighting his first month since entering the 2024 GOP primary field in late May.

Scott has traveled to key early primary states Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina since his presidential campaign launch on May 22, and his campaign has already spent over $2.4 million in television advertisements and has allocated over $3 million for future ads, the DCNF confirmed. The video depicted Scott’s speeches from the last month where he presented his optimistic views on race relations in the U.S. and insisted America is a land of opportunity.

“As I continue to campaign, I see voters are starving for a message filled with optimism and anchored in faith in America,” Scott told the DCNF in a statement. “I feel the momentum growing as I connect with more voters — the size of my audience, the enthusiasm continues to go higher. People are responding to the message of restoring hope and creating opportunity for all Americans, and that’s why I am the candidate that the Left fears the most.”

The video detailed several media reactions to Scott’s views on race relations, specifically when former President Barack Obama criticized the senator for watering down such issues. Scott’s appearance on “The View,” where he made his case for opportunity in America and addressed co-host Joy Behar’s claims that he didn’t understand “systemic racism,” was also included in the compilation of remarks. (RELATED: ‘Can You Imagine If That Was A Conservative?’: Tim Scott Slams Joy Behar During Town Hall)

“We are not defined by the color of our skin, we are defined by the content of our character, and if anyone tells you anything different, they’re lying,” Scott said in his announcement speech, depicted in the video. “I’m the candidate the far-left fears the most. I threaten their control — the truth of my life disproves their lies.”

The senator has focused his campaign on optimism and traditional American values, while leaning into his background to convey that the U.S. is not a racist country. Scott is a frequent advocate for the pro-life movement and parental rights in education, and also pledged to solve the border crisis, increase national security by standing up to the Chinese Communist Party and bolster the economy by increasing an able-bodied workforce.

Scott, who raked in $2 million within his first 24 hours, has secured the endorsements from nearly 150 former and current elected officials in South Carolina, including several members of the state legislature’s leadership, a former U.S. congressman and the mayor of the capital, Columbia. Both of South Dakota’s Republican senators also threw their support behind Scott — Senate Majority Whip John Thune and Sen. Mike Rounds.

The senator’s first month as a candidate has resonated with GOP primary voters, according to a Monday NBC News poll which suggests a sharp uptick in Republicans favoring Scott as their second choice candidate. In April, only 3% of GOP primary voters tapped Scott as their second option, and in June, that score jumped by 9 points.

The Real Clear Politics average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 5 and June 20, indicates that Scott has 3.5% support.

“If you work hard, you have integrity and you have grit, all things are possible in today’s America,” Scott told Fox News’ Sean Hannity at a town hall included in the video.

