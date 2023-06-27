‘This Ban Has Got To Go!’: Jesse Watters, ‘Pizza-Slinger’ Protester Roast Eric Adams Over Oven Ban

Fox News host Jesse Watters and “pizza-slinger” protester Scott LoBaido ripped Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City Tuesday over his proposal to ban certain pizza ovens.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection proposed requiring wood and coal-fired pizza ovens installed before 2016 to have emission control devices, according to the New York Post. LoBaido went viral after video of him emerged throwing slices of pizza while protesting the proposed regulation at New York City’s city hall. (RELATED: ‘Makes No Sense’: Manchin Rips Biden Admin Over Gas Stoves, ‘Crazy’ ESG Investing)

“Adams is pulling the ultimate betrayal, he wants to split up the beautiful marriage between pizza and coal-fired ovens. He’s floating the idea of banning restaurants from using wood and coal-fired ovens, because that’s what is going to save the environment,” Watters said. “Wrong, coal and wood-burning ovens make up less than a percent of residential and commercial greenhouse gas emissions.”

“There is a ball full of furious fire. When she gets passed off, when she’s in a bad mood, whether it was a million years ago, 50 years ago or yesterday, she controls the thermostat on this little planet,” LoBaido told Watters. “It is not the pizza, it is not my SUV.”

LoBaido said he was willing to meet with Adams to discuss the proposed ban, after Adams defended it following LoBaido’s pizza-tossing protest, saying it was meant to combat climate change.

“Let’s be clear, every toxic entity that we remove from our air is adding up to the overall desire to deal with shrinking our carbon footprint,” Adams said during a Monday press conference.

“If I do meet you, Mr. mayor, I am very reluctant to bring you a vegan pizza. If you asked me to bring pineapple, I am going to be throwing pineapples at city hall,” LoBaido said.

Watters took a hard line on the proposal while he and LoBaido shared some pizza on the air.

“Of all the things going on in this city, the overdoses, the migrant crisis, the gunshots, he’s going after pizza ovens,” Watters said. “Do the right thing, Adams. This ban has got to go!”

